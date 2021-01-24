John P. Mitchell, 63, of Clarington, died Friday, January 22, 2021, as the result of an auto accident.

Born in Greenville, PA, on November 5, 1957, he was the son of the late Francis Mitchell and Ruth Davis Mott.

On September 26, 1983, in Clarington, he married the former Carrie Cook. She survives her husband.

He was employed by JJ Kennedy in Punxsutawney as a cement truck driver at the time of his death.

He was a member of the motor cycle club “Hog Group” and his pastimes included riding his Harley, camping and spending time with his wife, family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Carrie, he is survived by two daughters, Nacole (Joseph) Clark and Mary (Joseph) Schmader; grandchildren, Aubre, Riley and Payton Eble; brothers, Dan (Rose) Mitchell and Tim (Carla) Mitchell; sister in law, Teri (Ken) Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents precede him in death.

Family will receive friends on Monday, January 25, 2021, from 3-6 pm at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

Funeral services will follow at 6pm at the funeral home with Pastor David Jett, officiating.

A Live Streaming of the funeral service being held for Mr. Mitchell may be viewed by clinking on the camera icon button at the bottom of his obituary page on www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions will be observed.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

