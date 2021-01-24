Man Behind Bars After Stealing Car in Clarion County

EAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is lodged in the Clarion County Jail on theft and related charges after he reportedly stole a car in East Brady Borough.

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department on January 19 filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr., of Cecil, Washington County, Pa.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, January 15, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence in East Brady Borough for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim reported her silver 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt had been stolen. She said that following a dispute with Glenn Gauthier, he sent her a message with pictures of her dog in her car saying that she “would never see either one of them again.”

The victim provided police with the text messages from Gauthier about the car and other items, including a message where she asked him to return her vehicle, and he responded by calling her names.

The victim also told police Gauthier is on probation with Washington County and was being electronically monitored.

Police then contacted Gauthier’s probation officer to ask about his electronic monitor and were told the monitor does not give GPS locations. A Be on the Lookout (BOLO) order was then placed on the vehicle.

Clarion County 9-1-1 contacted the New Bethlehem Borough Police around 11:25 p.m. on January 15 indicating that the vehicle was located in Warren.

On January 16, Chief Malnofsky, of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, contacted Trooper Goss, of Warren-based State Police, who indicated that the vehicle was found on a Department of Forestry road, and the car was stuck in a ditch. Mr. Gauthier was with the vehicle and his dog. Trooper Goss added that Mr. Gauthier knew he was in trouble, but he needed help, according to the complaint.

Gauthier was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:30 p.m. on January 20, on the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2

– Driving Without a License, Summary

– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Display Plate Card in Improper Vehicle, Summary

– Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

Unable to post $7,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on February 2, with Judge Miller presiding.

