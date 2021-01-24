Martha M. Rupp, 81, of New Bethlehem, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at her home following an illness.

Born in St. Charles on December 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Marie McGee Rockwell.

She was a 1957 graduate of Redbank High School.

On January 1, 1959, in Deanville, she married Preston Rupp. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.

She enjoyed camping, and being with her family and grandchildren. She was a loving person who always put others ahead of herself.

In addition to her husband, Preston, she is survived by her children, Martha (Jason) Blake, Kevin (Bonnie) Rupp, Christine (Jeff) Patrick; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents are four brothers, Ed, Robert, Lester, and Clair Rockwell; and two sisters, Genevieve William and Delores Rupp.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no services held for Mrs. Rupp.

Interment will be in Kellersburg Cemetery.

Friends and family may leave on line condolences, light a candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.