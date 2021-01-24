Maxine R. Hellem, “Gods Special Angel,” went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 24, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Born July 12, 1942, in Tryonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry & Gladys Boyer Hellem.

Mackie, as she was known, had always lived with family and had resided with her niece, Rita Neeley & her husband Joe for the past 18 years, prior to moving to the Oakwood Heights Community where she resided for the past two years.

Mackie was very devoted to the Church of the Nazarene where she attended for over 30 years.

In her early years, Mackie loved babysitting and caring for all of her numerous nieces and nephews.

She also enjoyed puzzles, playing with her Bubble Machine, and watching movies.

She always looked forward to her trips with her sister and niece, whether it was shopping, going to bingo, or to the casino.

Maxine is survived by one sister, Shirley Titus of Tryonville, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita Bowersox, Josephine Metzinger, and Henrietta Witherby and by two brothers, Harry Hellem and Donald Hellem.

The Family would like to extend their special thanks to her caregivers and staff for all their love and support during her stay at Oakwood Heights and to the congregation at the Church of the Nazarene for their special love and care as well.

Due to Social Distancing Recommendations, there will be no viewing or visitation.

The Family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.