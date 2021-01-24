Mildred J. Swab, 94, formerly of Titusville and Pleasantville, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.

Born on September 8, 1926, in Hillsboro, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William and Elsie Lantz Puffenbarger.

She was married to the late William Swab who preceded her in death on April 18, 1993.

Mrs. Swab was a member of Marienville United Methodist Church and she spent her life as a homemaker and caregiver.

Her survivors include five daughters, Vivian” Kathy” (Donald) Montgomery, Harriette “Jo” Peters, Rose M. “Chris” LaCaze, Diane (Clarence Jordan) Cassatt and Karen Bigley; ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren; two brothers, Karol and Billy Puffenbarger; and a sister, Katherine “Tootie” Wimer.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents and husband are a son, William Swab; two sons in law, David Bigley and Henry “Ken” Peters; four brothers, Julian “Shorty”, Lewis, Sam and Hubert Puffenbarger; two sisters, Anna Grace Rase and Dottie Poage; one infant granddaughter; one great grandson, Tommy Montgomery; and one great great grand daughter, Shyla Wheeler.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville have been entrusted with arrangements. Due to the current COVID-19 restriction, visitation for Mrs. Swab will be private. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 1pm at the funeral home.

A recording of the service may be viewed after the service by clicking the camera icon at the bottom of her obituary page at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Marienville United Methodist Church.

