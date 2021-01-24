 

Sandra L. Knavel

Sunday, January 24, 2021 @ 05:01 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

knavel (1)Sandra L. Knavel, 60, of 1431 Horsecreek Rd. Seneca, PA, died at 2:12 P.M. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at UPMC/NW in Seneca after an extended illness.

Born Nov. 21, 1960, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert & Shirley Ripley Riddle.

Sandra was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She had worked as a customer service representative for Seneca Printing and had previously worked at the PNC Call Center.

Sandra was married on Aug. 18, 2018, to Cloyd A. Knavel and he survives.

She enjoyed swimming, reading, and gardening, and truly loved the outdoors.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Richard Barnes of Pittsburgh, and Laura Baker & friend Nate Jedrzejewski of Pittsburgh; one grandson, Mark Baker; one sister, Sherry Erickson of TX; by her nephew, Greg Erickson; and nieces, Leslie and Emily Erickson.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301 to help the family defray funeral expenses or to the Oil City Library 2 Central Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301

Condolences may be sent online at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


