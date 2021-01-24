Say What?!: Oklahoma Bill Would Establish a Bigfoot Hunting Season

OKLAHOMA – An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would establish a hunting season for one of the state’s most infamous species of alleged native wildlife: Bigfoot.

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-District 19, introduced a bill to the state legislature that would call on the Oklahoma Wildlife Commission to designate a Bigfoot hunting season.

