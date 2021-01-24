State Police Calls: Assault, Harassment, DUI

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Strattanville Man Arrested for Assault in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion Troopers were dispatched to Staab Road in Clarion Township around 3:08 p.m. on January 21, 2021, for an assault in progress.

Through the investigation, it was determined that a firearm was introduced during the altercation.

Charges were filed through District Court 18-3-01 against a 33-year-old Strattanville man.

The victims were a 66-year-old Strattanville woman, and a 31-year-old Clarion woman, and a 36-year-old Clarion man.

The name of the man arrested was not released.

Newbie Man Charged With Harassment in Redbank Township

Around 6:04 p.m. on January 21, PSP Clarion Troopers were notified of a fight that had taken place at 5263 Route 66, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, involving 27-year-old Richard Jenkins, of New Bethlehem, and a known 23-year-old man, also of New Bethlehem.

Jenkins was cited for harassment.

Traffic Stop in Clarion Borough Results in DUI Arrest

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Subaru on Merle Street/South 8th Avenue in Clarion Borough around 2:35 a.m. on November 29, 2020.

The operator – a known, 58-year-old Clarion man – was subsequently placed in custody for suspicion of DUI.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, January 22, 2021.

