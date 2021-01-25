A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – A chance of snow and freezing rain before 10pm, then a chance of snow between 10pm and midnight, then snow and freezing rain likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – Freezing rain likely before 9am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

