Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Touchdown Brat Sliders

Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Day 2 of Slider Week features a slider containing mouthwatering sausage!

Ingredients

5 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped
1 pound uncooked bratwurst links, casings removed

1 large onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed
1 cup dark beer or nonalcoholic beer
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon pepper
16 dinner rolls, split and toasted
2 cups cheddar and sour cream potato chips, crushed

Directions

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels with a slotted spoon; drain, reserving drippings. Cook bratwurst and onion in drippings over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain well.

-Stir in the cream cheese, beer, mustard, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until thickened, 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in bacon. Spoon 1/4 cup onto each roll; sprinkle with chips. Replace tops.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


