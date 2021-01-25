Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Touchdown Brat Sliders

Day 2 of Slider Week features a slider containing mouthwatering sausage!

Ingredients

5 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped

1 pound uncooked bratwurst links, casings removed



1 large onion, finely chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed1 cup dark beer or nonalcoholic beer1 tablespoon Dijon mustard1/4 teaspoon pepper16 dinner rolls, split and toasted2 cups cheddar and sour cream potato chips, crushed

Directions

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels with a slotted spoon; drain, reserving drippings. Cook bratwurst and onion in drippings over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain well.

-Stir in the cream cheese, beer, mustard, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until thickened, 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in bacon. Spoon 1/4 cup onto each roll; sprinkle with chips. Replace tops.

