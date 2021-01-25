Clarion Hospital Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported six new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Friday, January 22, 2021.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update January 25, 2021:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 1/24/2021: 11,214
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,481
Positives: 1,770
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 1/24/2021: 36,600
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 15,351
Positives: 2,432
Hospital Inpatients as of 1/25/2021, 10:00 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 1 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 26 patients. 1 suspected. 25 confirmed. 4 ICU.
DOH reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported four additional death since their last report: one on 1/21/2021, one on 1/22/2021, and two on 1/23/2021.
· Always:
– Wear a mask.
– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.
– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Specimen Collection Sites
The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.
The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
