Dave W. McCurry, 76, of Oil City, died Saturday evening, January 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from complications of Covid-19.

He was born July 15, 1944, in Franklin to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Deeter) McCurry.

He attended Oil City schools.

Dave was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Seneca and enjoyed helping and volunteering there.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and word search books. Dave enjoyed watching old western movies and T.V. game shows. He loved family get-togethers and meals, and spending time with his friends and family. He leaves behind his beloved cat, Gracie Ann.

Mr. McCurry was employed in the maintenance department at Hodge Foundry in Greenville. He retired in 2007 after 38 years of service.

Dave was married in Franklin on May 1, 1998, to Annetta Jean Delp, and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2019.

He is survived by nine children, Tammy L. Corey and her husband Ben of Cochranton, Michael C. McCurry and his wife Toni of Clarksville Tennessee, Jerry D. Delp Sr. and his wife Darlyne of Leland, North Carolina, Sandra J. Glass of Oil City, Rosella M. Aites of Oil City, Wanda I. Shields and her husband Dennis of Clarion, Connie M. Alex and her husband Henry of Aynor, South Carolina, Tina Gahring of Oil City, and Jenny Gammello-Harbaugh and her husband Jeff of Lake City. Dave is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Spence and her husband Randall of Avon Lake, Ohio, and Frances McCurry of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Tim Gammello; two sisters, Lola McCurry, and Lillian Hollabaugh; a brother, Glenn McCurry; and two sons-in-law, Raymond Aites and Merle L. Gahring III.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the family at Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Rev. Larry Williams, pastor of Faith Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery in Dempseytown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA, 16346; or to Faith Baptist Church, 235 Horsecreek Rd., Seneca, PA, 16346.

