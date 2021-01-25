 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Dave W. McCurry

Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

600dc79c6e2cd (1)Dave W. McCurry, 76, of Oil City, died Saturday evening, January 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from complications of Covid-19.

He was born July 15, 1944, in Franklin to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Deeter) McCurry.

He attended Oil City schools.

Dave was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Seneca and enjoyed helping and volunteering there.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and word search books. Dave enjoyed watching old western movies and T.V. game shows. He loved family get-togethers and meals, and spending time with his friends and family. He leaves behind his beloved cat, Gracie Ann.

Mr. McCurry was employed in the maintenance department at Hodge Foundry in Greenville. He retired in 2007 after 38 years of service.

Dave was married in Franklin on May 1, 1998, to Annetta Jean Delp, and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2019.

He is survived by nine children, Tammy L. Corey and her husband Ben of Cochranton, Michael C. McCurry and his wife Toni of Clarksville Tennessee, Jerry D. Delp Sr. and his wife Darlyne of Leland, North Carolina, Sandra J. Glass of Oil City, Rosella M. Aites of Oil City, Wanda I. Shields and her husband Dennis of Clarion, Connie M. Alex and her husband Henry of Aynor, South Carolina, Tina Gahring of Oil City, and Jenny Gammello-Harbaugh and her husband Jeff of Lake City. Dave is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Spence and her husband Randall of Avon Lake, Ohio, and Frances McCurry of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Tim Gammello; two sisters, Lola McCurry, and Lillian Hollabaugh; a brother, Glenn McCurry; and two sons-in-law, Raymond Aites and Merle L. Gahring III.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the family at Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. Rev. Larry Williams, pastor of Faith Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery in Dempseytown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA, 16346; or to Faith Baptist Church, 235 Horsecreek Rd., Seneca, PA, 16346.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.