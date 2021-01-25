David A. “Dave” Hawthorne, 84 of Franklin, passed away at home Saturday, January 23, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Hawthorne was born in Franklin on October 21, 1936. He was the son of the late Charles W. Hawthorne and Frances Hopkins Hawthorne.

He was married on October 10, 1964, to the former Penny S. O’Polka and she survives. They shared 56 years together in marriage.

Surviving are three children, Kristin Gressley and her husband Brian of Las Vegas, NV, Sheila Hawthorne and her wife Kesia of Las Vegas, NV, and Joseph “Joe” Hawthorne and girlfriend Jodie Saeli of Franklin; two grandchildren, Alexis Hawthorne and Blake Hawthorne; and a sister, Lorys “Doe” Green of Sugarcreek.

Additionally surviving is a brother in law and sister in law, Fred and Carla O’Polka of Palm Beach, FL; his sister in law, Connie Hawthorne; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved grand dogs, Titan, Oskar, and Rocky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Faye Sandieson and Florence “Jean” Doutt; and his brother, Charles “Chuck” Hawthorne.

A 1954 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, he went to work in March of 1955 for United Natural Gas Company now known as National Fuel Gas. He began his career of 51 years as a meter reader and retired as a general foreman.

Dave was a member of the Franklin Elks, Moose, Eagles and V.F.W. He was an avid duckpin bowler at the Franklin Elks and ten pin bowler at Seneca Lanes. He also enjoyed playing golf and corn hole.

He took good care to plant an annual garden and always treated his family and friend to his culinary treats and his “dumb” jokes. Dave also enjoyed his annual trips to Las Vegas for “fun in the sun and playing the slots”.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. We will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 30 at a time. We also ask those who visit to pay respects in a timely manner so others may enter the funeral home.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when a larger number of people can gather together to celebrate Dave’s Life.

He will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to the Franklinhospice.org or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA, 16323.

Dave’s family invites friends to share memories of Dave with them by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com and sharing them on his tribute page.

