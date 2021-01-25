Death of Man Found in Indiana County Ruled Homicide, Reward Offered for Information

INDIANA CO., Pa. – The death of a Philadelphia man has been ruled a homicide, and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

On January 21, 2021, at approximately 2:16 p.m., the body of 27-year-old Dashawn C. Green-Brewster, of Philadelphia, was discovered in a grassy area along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road, in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County.

Working in conjunction with the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team positively identified the victim, who had been reported missing to the City of Johnstown (PA) Police Department on January 19, 2021.

The Troop A Major Case Team, with assistance from the City of Johnstown Police Department, continue to actively investigate this homicide and urge anyone with information to immediately contact the Troop A, Indiana Station at 724-357-1960.

Anonymous tips may also be reported to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free hotline at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.

