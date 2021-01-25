Dennis Duane Martin, 63 of Polk, beloved son of Erma Jack and the late David Martin, born June 4, 1957, died January 22, 2021, of heart failure.

He was a 1975 graduate of Franklin High School. He was a proficient welder by trade, having graduated from the Hobart School of Welding in Dayton, OH. He worked for Spang Magnetics in Sandy Lake, Greenville Steel Car in Greenville, and Joy Manufacturing in Franklin. Dennis was of the Protestant Faith.

His favorite hangout was his “camp in the woods” where he loved to congregate with his buddies to watch football, especially the Steelers. He had many camp cookouts. He also liked to ride four-wheelers. He loved military history, especially Civil War history. He loved taking trips to the Gettysburg battle field where his great-great-grandfather, P.P. Kimball, fought. He was always ready to help others. Although he fought with heart disease for years, he was blessed with a caring and giving heart.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Erma; his fiancé and the love of his life, Renee Gilhousen; two sisters, twin Denise Delane Ezell (Earl) and Jackie Sue Ghering (Roger); two nieces, Jennifer Ezell Wolfert (James) and Stephanie Sullivan (Ryan); and nephew, Scott Ghering; his fiancé’s children, Grant Gilhousen (Marie) of Stoneboro, and Ann Clark (Brian) and their children Corbin and Hudson of Polk.

He was preceded in death by his father, David; and an infant sister and twin of Jackie, Sue Jannie Lue.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Sandy Lake, 3236 S. Main Street, where family and friends are welcome from 1-3 on Wednesday, January 27. A funeral service will follow visitation at 3 pm at the funeral home.

The service will be Live-Streamed on the Funeral Home Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/blackfuneralhome.

Interment will be private.

Memorials may be made in his name to Polk Presbyterian Church, 703 Main Street, Polk, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.