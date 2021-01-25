Donald L. Clyde, 82, of Leeper died Sunday evening, January 24, 2021, at his home.

Born in Bradford on April 18, 1938, he was the son of Wilbert and Viola Wilcox Clyde.

Mr. Clyde proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy; he was discharged on October 14, 1959, as a Petty Officer 3rd Class.

He is married to the former Phyllis Button. She survives.

He attended the Wesleyan Methodist Church in New Bethlehem and retired from Discount Tire as office manager.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by five brothers, David, Arthur Russell, Stephen, Daniel, and Thomas Clyde; three sisters, Lucille Kimball, Kathy Olson, and Susan Corbin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Gilbert Clyde.

Family will receive friends at Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church, New Bethlehem on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 1-2 PM with a funeral following at 2PM with Rev. Gabriel and Daniel Clyde, officiating.

Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.

