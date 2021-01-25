Family, Friends, Community Pull Together for Injured Local Lineman

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Friends, family, coworkers, and community members have all worked together to support a local lineman who was electrocuted on the job earlier this month.

(Pictured: Supporters at the recent Give Back Day at Station 101 Pub & Kitchen)

Branden Bauer, 29, was severely electrocuted and burned on Friday, January 8, and has already undergone four surgeries since his injury.

Bauer was initially being treated in an Intensive Care Unit but has since been moved to a Progressive Care Unit as his condition has improved. According to his family, he has good and bad days, but has recently been able to get back on his feet and take a couple of steps.

Bauer had his fourth surgery on Friday, January 22, after fighting a fever, low heart rate, and low blood pressure for nearly a week. His family reported doctors believe blood clots found in his lungs may have contributed to his recent issues, and are hoping new medication will dissolve them. His next surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26.

While he still has a long road ahead to heal from his injuries, with several more surgeries planned for the coming weeks, Bauer’s family has felt the support of the community every step of the way.

It started with a GoFundMe campaign to help with their financial needs, but it didn’t stop there.

On Thursday, January 21, Station 101 Pub & Kitchen, where Branden’s wife Katelyn works part-time, held a special Give Back Day, with a portion of all sales that day going to help the Bauer family.

Many of Branden’s fellow linemen also showed up to the event, traveling from all around the area. They even set up a special sign next door to show their support.

Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company and BGM Custom Wear also chipped in to help, creating a special shirt design in support of Branden, with 30% of the proceeds going to the Bauer family, as well. The shirts are available for $15.00 each here.

According to the family, they have also received a massive outpouring of support from the community.

“While we continue to take Branden’s recovery one day at time and trust in God’s plan, we are grateful for the people that have joined us on this journey,” a post on the Praying For Branden Facebook page recently said.

“The love that has surrounded Branden, Katelyn, and all of our family is incredible,” the Facebook message continued.

