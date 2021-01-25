Featured Local Job: Restaurant General Manager

The Sawmill Restaurant, located at 32873 Route 66, Leeper, is looking to hire a General Manager.

Restaurant General Manager Job Duties:

Attracts patrons by developing and implementing marketing, advertising; identifying and tracking changing demands.

Controls purchases and inventory by negotiating prices and contracts; developing preferred supplier lists; reviewing and evaluating usage reports; analyzing variances; taking corrective actions.

Maintains operations by preparing policies and standard operating procedures; implementing production, productivity, quality, and patron-service standards; determining and implementing system improvements.

Maintains patron satisfaction by monitoring, evaluating, and auditing food, beverage, and service offerings; initiating improvements; building relationships with patrons.

Accomplishes restaurant human resource objectives by recruiting, selecting, orienting, training, assigning, scheduling, coaching, counseling, and disciplining management staff; communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, appraising, and reviewing job contributions; planning and reviewing compensation actions; enforcing policies and procedures.

Maintains safe, secure, and healthy facility environment by establishing, following, and enforcing sanitation standards and procedures; complying with health and legal regulations.

Accomplishes company goals by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Restaurant General Manager Skills and Qualifications:

Verbal Communication

Customer Focus

Management Proficiency

Managing Profitability

Quality Focus

Pay commensurate with experience and/or education.

To apply please email resume to sawmillrestaurantmanager@gmail.com

