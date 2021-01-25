GANT: Man Facing Charges Following Struggle With Police in Doctor’s Office

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A man is facing charges following a struggle with police in a doctor’s office in DuBois.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Durvin Jessie Wick, 37, was charged by DuBois City police with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and three summary counts of harassment in connection with his actions on Jan. 18 at a DuBois doctor’s office.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when Wick arrived at the office, he demanded medical treatment. Because he was being disorderly, an employee called 911.

As the worker was speaking with dispatchers, Wick allegedly reached through the window and ripped the phone cord out of the receiver.

When police arrived, he was in a treatment room. Wick told them he was going to be treated and they should leave. Wick spoke aggressively as he swore at the officers and staff, police said.

The doctor told Wick to leave the premises due to his behavior but Wick refused.

Even after the officers told him numerous times to leave, he refused leading to him being physically removed from his chair.

He reportedly resisted the officers and tried to strike one of them with his fist. Eventually, he was subdued and placed in handcuffs.

During the struggle, one of the officers suffered a cut to his hand.

When they searched Wick, they reportedly found several knifes.

At the police station, the trouble continued. Wick was repeatedly told to remove his boots but refused, police said.

One of the officers who attempted to take off his left boot, found a small folding knife inside the cuff.

They continued to order him to take off the boots, but he refused. And when they asked him to get down on the ground, he also refused, according to the complaint.

Instead, police said he raised a fist and cocked it as if to strike one of the officers. At that point, three officers engaged him in another struggle.

During this scuffle, one of the officers was in front of Wick, attempting to force him to the ground.

Wick worked his way into a position where he was above the officer, while they were both standing up and bent over at the waist.

Wick wrapped an arm around the officer’s neck but did not restrict his airflow, according to the report.

As he was taken to the ground, Wick allegedly continued to fight. Ultimately, he was subdued and placed in restraints.

A hypodermic needle was found concealed in his right boot.

Wick waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court, sending the case on to the court of common pleas.

He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.