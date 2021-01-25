Hearing for Newbie Woman Accused of Forging Ex-Husband’s Name on Checks Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a New Bethlehem woman who allegedly forged her ex-husband’s name on two checks.

Court documents indicate 45-year-old Erin Kelly Bish is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:30 p.m. on January 26, on the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act in Writing, Felony 2 (two counts)

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in September 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 23, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Washington Street for a report of an incident of fraud.

At the residence, police spoke to a known male victim who reported he was checking on an account that he had previously shared with his ex-wife, Erin Bish. He noted that when they were still together, Bish’s disability check had been deposited to the account.

According to the complaint, the victim then found two checks that were written in his name that did not match handwriting and were written without his knowledge.

The checks were in the amount of $352.43 and $1,000.00 and were signed in the victim’s name on October 23, 2017, and November 30, 2017, the complaint states.

Bish was then interviewed on September 30.

After being shown the checks in question, along with checks the victim had signed, Bish reportedly admitted she had written the two checks in question, according to the complaint.

Bish reportedly told police she wrote the first check on October 23, 2017, for $352.43 at Walmart for groceries after forgetting her bank card. She stated she wrote the second check on November 30, 2017, for $1,000.00 after getting her disability check deposited to the account. She noted the check was for a donation to the church that she and the victim belonged to and admitted she wrote the victim’s name on the check, the complaint states.

The charges were filed against Bish through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on November 12.

She was released on her own recognizance following a preliminary arraignment on November 23 in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.