Lucinda Business Owner Gerald Eugene Schmader Passes Away

Gerald Eugene Schmader passed away peacefully Sunday, January 24, 2021, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.

He was born November 2, 1938, to the late Harvey J. and Isabel M. (Tingley) Schmader. He married Beverly J. Harp, who survives, on June 3, 1961, at Saint Joseph Church in Lucinda, PA. This year they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his children, Jeffery A. Schmader and his wife Laura of Lucinda and their children Kyle (Jamie) and Kayla (Jake); Gerry L. Schmader and his wife Sherry of Chandler, AZ, and their children Colton and Mackenzie; Alona Smerker and her husband Matt of Lucinda and their children Justin (Amy), Callen (Melissa) and Devin (Chloe); and Deanna Ochs and her husband Rich of Mars, PA, and their children Lizzie and Ella.

Six great grandchildren round out the family, Jackson and Charlie Smerker, Mila and Evelyn Smerker, and Dakota and Summer Watkins.

Gerald is also survived by his siblings, Mary Baker, Aneta Bean, Shirley (Ralph) Colhepp, Bob (Judy) Schmader, and Dianne (Steve) Banner. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bill Schmader and wife Linda, his brother-in-law Joe Baker, his brother-in-law, Russel Bean, and his baby brother, Harvey (Juney) Schmader.

Gerald celebrated a well-earned retirement after many years from his business, Schmader Plumbing and Heating. His greatest enjoyment in retirement was working to restore Hit and Miss engines, exploring old barns and garages to find what most would consider junk and restoring them to beautiful working machines. He enjoyed traveling to engine shows with his sons and grandsons. He also enjoyed hunting in his younger days, fishing in his older days and was a lifetime member of the Lucinda Antler Club. He rarely missed a day with Kelly’s breakfast club, no matter the weather. He loved watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and many programs on the History Channel.

There will be no viewing or visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, PA. with the Rev. Marc Solomon, pastor, as celebrant. Due to current restrictions related to COVID 19, attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and facial coverings such as a mask.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper. Online condolences can be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

