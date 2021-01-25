New Details Emerge in Domestic Dispute That Ended in Bathroom Being Set on Fire

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Additional details of an incident where a man reportedly choked a woman and pulled a gun on her, and the woman then set fire to the man’s home have been released.

Court documents indicate Kenneth Hoge, 67, of Marienville, and Carol Hines, 54, of Butler, are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., respectively, on Tuesday, January 26.

Hoge faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Hines faces the following charges:

– Arson-Inhabited Building Or Structure, Felony 1

– Arson Endangering Property-Reckless Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intentional, Reckless, Or Negligent, Felony 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Felony 3

– Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Dangerous Burning, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred earlier this month in Green Township, Forest County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:15 p.m. on January 16, Marienville-based State Police received a call from a Carol Hines in reference to an altercation that took place at Kenneth Hoge‘s residence on Guitonville Road.

According to the complaint, Hines reported she was assaulted by Hoge and had left the scene. Police then met Hines at a church in Lucinda.

Hines told police Hoge assaulted her when they were engaged in an altercation at his residence. She also admitted to intentionally setting fire to Hoge’s residence. She was subsequently transported to PSP Marienville for a more thorough interview.

According to the complaint, during the interview, Hines told police she and Hoge were arguing via text message, and Hoge told her he did not want her to stay the night at his home. She reported she then returned to the residence around 6:45 p.m. and retrieved her belongings from the end of the driveway, and a physical altercation then took place.

Hines told police that during the altercation, Hoge threw her down on the porch, then got on top of her and began choking her for an unknown amount of time, impeding her breathing. She reported that after they both got up, the physical altercation continued, then at some point, Hoge retrieved a firearm. Hoge allegedly pointed the firearm at Hines and told her he was going to shoot her, the complaint states.

Hines reported that when she got in her vehicle to leave, Hoge fired a round into the air while continuing to say he was going to shoot her. However, she noted that while she was driving down the driveway, Hoge called her and told her to come back to get her iPad. Hines told police Hoge then walked the iPad down the driveway and threw it at her car.

Hines also reported that when she drove back to the residence again, to retrieve her remaining belongings and to use the bathroom, she intentionally set the bathroom on fire.

The complaint notes that police observed Hines had a small bruise on the left side of her neck and a black and blue mark on the right side of her chin. She indicated Hoge struck her in the chin with the pistol, according to the complaint.

Hoge was then interviewed regarding the incident.

According to the complaint, Hoge also told police he and Hines had entered into an argument via text messages and he decided he did not want her to stay at his house, so he gathered some of her belongings and placed them in a garbage bag by the road. He reported she picked up her belongings, then proceeded up to the residence, and noted she was very intoxicated and belligerent. Hoge told police he told Hines to leave multiple times, but she did not comply.

The complaint notes Hoge admitted that he fired a warning shot into the air during the altercation, but denied assaulting the victim in any other manner, the complaint states.

Hoge was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 3:30 a.m. on January 17.

Hines was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 3:51 a.m. on January 17.

Both defendants remain free on $50,000.00 each unsecured bail.

According to police, DUI charges against Hines are also pending.

