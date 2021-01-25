 

Pamela M. Best

Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

E4F74F9F-E05F-43A0-841E-F8D93A87CA31Pamela M. Best, 66, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on August 16, 1954, in Clarion; daughter of the late Clyde M. and O. Marie Campbell Corbett.

Pamela married Kevin “Peach” Best on July 13, 1985, who survives.

She was a loving and devoted homemaker.

Pamela was of the Protestant faith.

She was a member of A.B.A.T.E. and the Knox Legion Riders Chapter 720.

Pamela enjoyed camping and riding on the pontoon boat.

She also enjoyed working on puzzles and word-searches.

Pamela loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Peach; two daughters, Tiffany M. Buterbaugh and her husband, Clint “Tiny”, of Ford City and Tannya E. Best and her husband, Robert, of Aliquippa; four grandchildren, Gage M. Best, Kaylob W. Best, and twin boys, Cason S. and Dylan P. Best; a brother, Don Corbett and his wife, Linda, of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and her uncle, Mark Corbett.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A private memorial service will be held with Pamela’s uncle, Rev. Tom Hannold, presiding.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their care and support.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


