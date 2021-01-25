 

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 322 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:54 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, on U.S. 322, just east of Kline Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 25-year-old Janie A. Vlassich, of Cranberry, was operating a 2016 Ford Escape, traveling east on U.S. 322 when she failed to see a 2014 Subaru Forester, operated by 57-year-old Margaret R. Goodman, of Rimersburg, stopped for traffic turning ahead. Vlassich’s vehicle then struck Goodman’s vehicle from behind.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Vlassich was cited for careless driving, and Goodman was cited for a registration violation.


