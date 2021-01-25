School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 26, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2021

SCHOOLS:

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District – two-hour delay



Armstrong School District – two-hour delayBrockway Area School District – two-hour delayBrookville Area School District – two-hour delayButler Area School District – CLOSEDButler Co. Area Vo Tech – CLOSEDClarion Area School District – two-hour delayClarion County Career Center – Delay- report at 9:00 a.m.Clarion-Limestone Area School District – two-hour delayClearfield Area School District – two-hour delayClearfield Career & Technology Center – two-hour delayCurwensville Area School District – two-hour delayDuBois Area School District – two-hour delayDuBois Christian Schools – two-hour delayDuBois Paint and Play School – one-hour delayFirst Baptist Christian-Butler – CLOSEDForest Area Schools – two-hour delayGrace Christian School of Armstrong County – two-hour delayIndiana County Head Start – CLOSEDKarns City Area School District – two-hour delayJeff Tech – two-hour delayKeystone School District – two-hour delayLenape Technical School – two-hour delayMoniteau School District – two-hour delayNew Story-DuBois – two-hour delayNorth Clarion School District – two-hour delayPunxsutawney Area School District – two-hour delayPunxsutawney Christian School – two-hour delayRedbank Valley School District – two-hour delaySlippery Rock Area Schools – two-hour delaySt. Joseph School-Lucinda – two-hour delaySt. Marys Area School District – two-hour delaySt. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville – No in-person learning, online lessonsTriangle Tech, DuBois – All virtual classesUnion School District – two-hour delay

COMMUNITY

Punxsutawney Memorial Library – two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

