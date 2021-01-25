School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 09:01 PM
UPDATED: 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2021
SCHOOLS:
Allegheny Clarion Valley School District – two-hour delay
Armstrong School District – two-hour delay
Brockway Area School District – two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay
Butler Area School District – CLOSED
Butler Co. Area Vo Tech – CLOSED
Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion County Career Center – Delay- report at 9:00 a.m.
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – two-hour delay
Clearfield Area School District – two-hour delay
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – two-hour delay
Curwensville Area School District – two-hour delay
DuBois Area School District – two-hour delay
DuBois Christian Schools – two-hour delay
DuBois Paint and Play School – one-hour delay
First Baptist Christian-Butler – CLOSED
Forest Area Schools – two-hour delay
Grace Christian School of Armstrong County – two-hour delay
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
Karns City Area School District – two-hour delay
Jeff Tech – two-hour delay
Keystone School District – two-hour delay
Lenape Technical School – two-hour delay
Moniteau School District – two-hour delay
New Story-DuBois – two-hour delay
North Clarion School District – two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Area School District – two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Christian School – two-hour delay
Redbank Valley School District – two-hour delay
Slippery Rock Area Schools – two-hour delay
St. Joseph School-Lucinda – two-hour delay
St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville – No in-person learning, online lessons
Triangle Tech, DuBois – All virtual classes
Union School District – two-hour delay
COMMUNITY
Punxsutawney Memorial Library – two-hour delay
