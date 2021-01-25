 

School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 09:01 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school-closing-and-delays-bam_1486156375107_5784708_ver1.0_640_360A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 26, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2021

SCHOOLS:

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District – two-hour delay

Armstrong School District – two-hour delay
Brockway Area School District – two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay
Butler Area School District – CLOSED
Butler Co. Area Vo Tech – CLOSED
Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion County Career Center – Delay- report at 9:00 a.m.
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – two-hour delay
Clearfield Area School District – two-hour delay
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – two-hour delay
Curwensville Area School District – two-hour delay
DuBois Area School District – two-hour delay
DuBois Christian Schools – two-hour delay
DuBois Paint and Play School – one-hour delay
First Baptist Christian-Butler – CLOSED
Forest Area Schools – two-hour delay
Grace Christian School of Armstrong County – two-hour delay
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
Karns City Area School District – two-hour delay
Jeff Tech – two-hour delay
Keystone School District – two-hour delay
Lenape Technical School – two-hour delay
Moniteau School District – two-hour delay
New Story-DuBois – two-hour delay
North Clarion School District – two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Area School District – two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Christian School – two-hour delay
Redbank Valley School District – two-hour delay
Slippery Rock Area Schools – two-hour delay
St. Joseph School-Lucinda – two-hour delay
St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville – No in-person learning, online lessons
Triangle Tech, DuBois – All virtual classes
Union School District – two-hour delay

COMMUNITY

Punxsutawney Memorial Library – two-hour delay

