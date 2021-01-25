Scott E. Roddy, 64, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC-N/W in Seneca.

Born Oct. 8, 1956, in Ft. Rucker, AL, he was the son of the late Bert E. & Julia Stiller Roddy.

Scott was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He had worked as a Technician for Klapec Autobody.

He enjoyed hunting, watching football, and was an avid reader.

Scott was a member of the Oil City Eagles Club.

He is survived by two brothers, John E. Roddy & his wife Melissa of Franklin, and Norman D. Roddy II & his wife Sally of Oil City; a nephew, Jason; and three nieces, Sharon, Jacquelyn, and Erin Nicole.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an older brother, Michael E. Roddy.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St. Seneca, PA, 16346, or to the Oil City Library 2 Central Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

