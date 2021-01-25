Sherry L. Boorech, 71, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sunday Jan. 24, 2021, at home after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Born Nov. 4, 1949, in Port Jervis, NY, she was the daughter of the late Gerald H. & Marilyn B. Jones Davis.

Sherry was a graduate of Port Jervis High School.

She had been employed at Visiting Nurses Association as a Home Health Aide.

She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, the companionship of her cat, Scarlet, and spending time with her boyfriend, Greg.

Sherry was a very loving and caring woman who loved her job and her clients; she made lasting friendships with many families and kept in contact with them months and years later.

She was a Seventh Day Adventist.

Sherry is survived by two children, Leah Kaltenbaugh of Oil City, and Jason Boorech of Indiana, PA; a sister, Gale McDade of Kennerdell; a brother, Craig Davis of MI; a nephew, Michael Davis; two nieces; Becky Sutton & her daughter Rowynn, and Janette Buscemi and her daughter Mikayla.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family. The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.

