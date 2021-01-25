SPONSORED: Easterseals Looks Back at Highlights of 2020
Join Easterseals as they look back at their favorite moments of 2020!
Last year was unlike any we have seen before. Although there were some hardships, Easterseals had some fun along the way.
They would like to thank you for your continued support!
Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania covers 47 counties in Pa. and provides support for over 17,000 people and their families.
Easterseals’ mission is to provide exceptional programs and services to ensure that children and adults with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunity to live, learn, work, and play in their community.
Their programs and services include:
- Adult and Senior Programs
- Employment Services and Vocational Rehabilitation
- Children’s Services
- Camping and Recreation
- Speech and Hearing Services
- Residential Housing
- Interpreting Services
For more information, visit www.eastersealswcpenna.org or find them on Facebook @eastersealswcpa.
