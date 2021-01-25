 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Easterseals Looks Back at Highlights of 2020

Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Join Easterseals as they look back at their favorite moments of 2020!

Last year was unlike any we have seen before. Although there were some hardships, Easterseals had some fun along the way.

They would like to thank you for your continued support!

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania covers 47 counties in Pa. and provides support for over 17,000 people and their families.

Easterseals’ mission is to provide exceptional programs and services to ensure that children and adults with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunity to live, learn, work, and play in their community.

Their programs and services include:

  • Adult and Senior Programs
  • Employment Services and Vocational Rehabilitation
  • Children’s Services
  • Camping and Recreation
  • Speech and Hearing Services
  • Residential Housing
  • Interpreting Services

For more information, visit www.eastersealswcpenna.org or find them on Facebook @eastersealswcpa.

easterseals2


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.