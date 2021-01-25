Terry L. “Doc” Young, age 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday evening, January 21, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights due to complications from surgery.

Born March 1, 1952, in Warren, he was a son of the late Raymond L. Young and Nina P. Kulp Young.

He graduated from Keystone High School in 1970.

Terry married the former Della Ortz on June 30, 1973, and she survives.

He worked at various car dealerships in the parts and service department and worked in sales and parts for a motorcycle shop.

Terry loved to hunt, fish, and work on small engines and enjoyed tinkering in his garage.

Survivors include his wife, Della; son, Eric Young and his wife, Marilyn of Fairmount City; two granddaughters, Emma and Kinsley, and his dog, Bear.

Terry is also survived by two brothers, Larry Young and his wife, Yvonne, of Cranberry, and Lynn Young and his wife, Velma, of Brookville; two brothers-in-law, Tom Ortz of Distant and Tim Ortz and his wife, Michelle, of New Bethlehem; two sisters-in-law, Pam Aaron and her husband, Doug, of Punxsutawney and Anita Dugan and her husband, John, of Kittanning, and a special aunt and uncle, Liz “Toots” and Randy Rearick of Distant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Young, and in-laws; Blair and Lucy Ortz.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, private family services will be held at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem with Reverend Mark Deeter officiating over the services.

Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021.

Online condolences may be sent to Terry’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

