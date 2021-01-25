Truck Jackknifes on Interstate 80

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control and jackknifed a truck on Interstate 80 eastbound in Scrubgrass Township on Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on January 23, on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 44.

Police say 28-year-old Gurbakash Singh, of South Richmond Hills, New York, was operating a 2019 Volvo truck, traveling east in the left lane when he lost control for unknown reasons, and the truck and trailer began to jackknife. The vehicle crossed over into the right lane and left the side of the highway. It then struck a road sign, went up over an embankment, and came to a final rest in a wooded area.

Singh was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.