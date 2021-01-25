Clarion University Wrestling Sweeps Home #MACtion Against SIUE, Kent

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion wrestling team evened its season record with an inspired showing on Saturday afternoon, with the Golden Eagles defeating SIU-Edwardsville and Kent State in a doubleheader sweep at Tippin Gymnasium.

Clarion (2-2, 2-1 MAC) overcame the Cougars in a close bout, outscoring them 21-15, and followed with a rollercoaster 30-9 win over the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Eagles were looking to respond to an 0-2 start to the season, and it was quickly apparent they were ready to flip the script as they came out loaded for bear. Kyle Schickel, Kolby Ho, and Greg Bulsak were the three Golden Eagles to win both of their bouts on Saturday afternoon, with that trio helping Clarion to a narrow win over the Cougars and a larger win over the Golden Flashes. Tate Ortz made his season debut with a split on the afternoon, including a key technical fall against Kent State’s Ian Senz that turned the momentum in the Golden Eagles’ favor, and Ty Bagoly got off the schneid with a first period fall over the Golden Flashes’ Jacob Cover.

Clarion and SIU-Edwardsville split their 10 bouts evenly at 5-5, though the Golden Eagles were the beneficiary of a forfeit at 133 pounds that ultimately proved a difference in the match. Schickel won the first bout on the mat in that contest, outlasting Saul Ervin for a 4-3 decision at 141 pounds. Trailing 3-2 heading into the final moments of the third period, Schickel dropped Ervin for two points and rode him out for the win. Koleno followed with a tight decision of his own, defeating Cardeionte Wilson in a 6-5 decision to put the Golden Eagles ahead 12-3.

The teams traded decisions at the next two weights, with Ho defeating Chase Diehl at 165 pounds to make it 15-6, but SIU-Edwardsville was not done. They took decisions at 174 and 184 pounds to cut the lead to 15-12, but Greg Bulsak sucked the drama out of the gym with a second period pin of Austin Andres at 197 pounds, clinching the match.

The bout against the Golden Flashes was shaped by a number of momentum swings, as Kent State opened on a major decision at 125 pounds before being docked a team point. They added another decision at 133 pounds and seemed to have control of the emotional tide, even after Schickel defeated Avry Mutschly at 141 pounds. With Kent State leading 10-3 heading into the 157-pound bout, Ortz provided the spark that lit the Golden Eagles’ fire with a 16-1 technical fall over Ian Senz. Ortz racked up 10 points in the first period with a pair of four-point near falls and got the final takedown necessary for the tech fall near the end of the second period. Ho built off that momentum with a major decision over Mason Karpinski, taking Karpinski down just before time expired to earn the bonus points.

There was a large swing at 174 pounds when nationally-ranked Andrew McNally was injured in his bout against Clarion’s Caleb Hetrick, with the contender hurt on a takedown attempt early in the first period and unable to continue. Wohlabaugh and Bulsak notched back-to-back decisions to clinch the team win, setting the stage for Bagoly’s heavyweight win. The 2020 NCAA qualifier tossed Jacob Cover and pinned him with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first period to get the win.

Kent State 25, SIU-Edwardsville 15

125: Jake Ferri (KENT) def. Austin Macias (SIUE) MD 14-5

133: Patrick Gould (KENT) win by default

141: Saul Ervin (SIUE) def. Avry Mutschler (KENT) Dec 7-3

149: Kody Komara (KENT) def. Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) Dec 6-5

157: Justin Ruffin (SIUE) def. Ian Senz (KENT) TF 20-2 7:00

165: Chase Diehl (SIUE) def. Mason Karpinski (KENT) Dec 5-2

174: Andrew McNally (KENT) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) Dec. 9-6

184: Tyler Bates (KENT) def. Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) Dec. 6-1

197: Colin McCracken (KENT) def. Austin Andres (SIUE) Fall

285: Colton McKiernan (SIUE) def. Jacob Cover (KENT) MD 10-0

Clarion 21, SIU-Edwardsville 15

125: Austin Macias (SIUE) def. Cam Butler (Clarion) Dec. 5-3

133: TJ England (Clarion) win by default

141: Kyle Schickel (Clarion) def. Saul Ervin (SIUE) Dec. 4-3

149: Seth Koleno (Clarion) def. Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) Dec. 6-5

157: Justin Ruffin (SIUE) def. Tate Ortz (Clarion) Dec. 7-3

165: Kolby Ho (Clarion) def. Chase Diehl (SIUE) Dec. 11-4

174: Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) def. Mike Vernagallo (Clarion) Dec. 9-4

184: Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) def. Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) Dec. 8-5

197: Greg Bulsak (Clarion) def. Austin Andres (SIUE) Fall 5:41

285: Colton McKiernan (SIUE) def. Ty Bagoly (Clarion) Dec. 3-1

Clarion 30, Kent State 9

125: Jake Ferri (KENT) def. Cam Butler (Clarion) MD 16-7

* – team point deducted from Kent for coach arguing call

133: Patrick Gould (KENT) def. Luke Mazzeo (Clarion) Dec. 12-6

141: Kyle Schickel (Clarion) def. Avry Mutschly (KENT) Dec. 3-2

149: Kody Komara (KENT) def. Seth Koleno (Clarion) Dec. 9-4

157: Tate Ortz (Clarion) def. Ian Senz (KENT) TF 16-1 4:22

165: Kolby Ho (Clarion) def. Mason Karpinski (Kent) MD 12-3

174: Caleb Hetrick (Clarion) def. Andrew McNally M. For.

184: Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) def. Tyler Bates (KENT) Dec. 3-2

197: Greg Bulsak (Clarion) def. Colin McCracken (KENT) Dec. 9-5

285: Ty Bagoly (Clarion) def. Jacob Cover (Kent) Fall 2:32

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.