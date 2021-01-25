 

Lois M. Rugh

Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

600d952fa81e8 (1)Lois M. Rugh, 93, of Knox passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born December 26, 1927, in Monroe, Lois was the daughter of the late Ralph and Katherine Knappenberger Mong.

Lois graduated from White Memorial High School in 1945 then went on to graduate from Pittsburgh Art Institute. She was a home maker taking care of her husband and mother and made signs and did artwork for Keystone SMILES.

On August 18, 1950, Lois married Clyde Rugh who preceded her in death.

Lois enjoyed flowers, gardening and making crafts and loved spending time with her dog Samantha. She was a member of the St. Marks U.C.C. in Monroe the D.A.R. in Franklin and a 60 year member of the Eastern Star where she was a Past Worthy Matron.

Lois is survived by several nieces and nephews and a close friend Shirley Markle.

Along with her husband and parents Lois was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Ruth Clark, Ralph Mong Jr., Charles Mong, and Pauline VanWormer.

Due to Covid-19, there are no services scheduled at this time.

The McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home in Knox is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


