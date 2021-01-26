A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Freezing rain, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all rain after 11am. High near 41. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

