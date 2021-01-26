AAA: Small Increase at the Pump; Demand Jumps Nationwide

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is three cents higher this week at $2.735 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.735

Average price during the week of January 19, 2021 $2.708

Average price during the week of January 27, 2020 $2.764

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.786 Altoona

$2.769 Beaver

$2.799 Bradford

$2.803 Brookville

$2.765 Butler

$2.709 Clarion

$2.659 DuBois

$2.761 Erie

$2.614 Greensburg

$2.793 Indiana

$2.706 Jeannette

$2.749 Kittanning

$2.540 Latrobe

$2.789 Meadville

$2.799 Mercer

$2.557 New Castle

$2.763 New Kensington

$2.799 Oil City

$2.728 Pittsburgh

$2.799 Sharon

$2.783 Uniontown

$2.799 Warren

$2.631 Washington

Trend Analysis:

At the pump, the national average increased by two cents on the week to $2.40. Five states saw gas prices decrease – Michigan (-5 cents), Indiana (-5 cents), Ohio (-2 cents), North Carolina (-1 cent) and Delaware (-1 cent); while the rest of the country saw nominal increases. Moreover, only three states saw gas price averages increase more than a nickel.

According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) measurement, gasoline demand jumped from 7.53 million b/d to 8.11 million b/d. Typically, a significant increase in demand results in a comparable decrease in supply, ultimately translating to more expensive pump prices. However, the recent large jump in demand had little impact on gasoline supply and minimal impact on pump prices so far. Another week of substantial demand increase could have a larger impact on inventory levels and lead to a larger rise at the pump.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 86 cents to settle at $52.36. Crude prices declined last week following market concern as coronavirus infections rise and a possible reduction in crude demand looms. Additionally, the EIA’s latest weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories rose by 4.4 million barrels to 486.6 million barrels, which also put downward pressure on crude prices. For this week, crude prices may continue to drop if market concern regarding demand continues to grow.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.