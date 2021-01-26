 

Burda Scores 1,000th Point in Venango Catholic’s Win Over Forest Area

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Ben Ealy

BurdaAndrew_VCOIL CITY, Pa. – The Venango Catholic Vikings defeated The Forest Area Fires 80-55 in Monday night’s matchup.

(Photos Courtesy of: Kaitlynn Wenner)

The Vikings were able to put together some impressive offensive play while being led by Andrew Burda, who had 52 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. He also scored his 1,000th point as a Viking during the game.


Burda’s 1000th point. Photo Courtesy of: Kaitlynn Wenner.

Forest Area was able to put together a balanced offensive attack with three players scoring double digits, but the Fires were unable to slow down the Vikings.

Venango Catholic’s next game will be Wednesday, January 21 at Clarion.


