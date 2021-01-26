C-L Girls Get First Win of Season With Victory Over Forest Area

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Clarion-Limestone placed three players in double figures to help the Lady Lions notch their first win of the season, a 60-35 victory over Forest Area on Monday evening in Marienville.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert/ ProPoint Media Photography. More action photos available for print and/or digital purchase are available here.)

Kendall Dunn paced C-L (1-4) with 15 points, while Sydney Simpson added 14 and Lexi Coull added 10, including the Lady Lions only two three-pointers. Frances Milliron also chipped in with nine.

C-L jumped out to a 23-10 lead after one quarter. A 13-8 scoring edge in the second quarter jumped the lead to 36-18 by halftime.

The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Fires 24-17 in the second half to set the final score.

C-L scoring

Anna Kennemuth 0 3-4 3, Maddy Wenner 3 0-2 6, Sydney Simpson 6 2-2 14, Frances Milliron 4 1-2 9, Kendall Dunn 6 3-8 15, Lexi Coull 3 2-2 10, Alyssa Wiant 0 0-0 0, Grace Shick 1 0-0 2, Katera Sebastian-Sims 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 12-22 60

Three-pointers: (Coull 2)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.