Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Cordon Bleu Sliders

Game day won’t be the same without these appetizing sliders!

Enjoy Day 3 of Slider Week!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts



1 garlic clove, minced1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed2 cups shredded Swiss cheese1-1/4 cups finely chopped fully cooked ham2 packages (12 ounces each) Hawaiian sweet rolls, splitChopped green onions

Directions

-Place chicken in a greased 3-qt. slow cooker; sprinkle with garlic, salt, and pepper. Top with cream cheese. Cook, covered, on low, 2-1/2-3 hours or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165°. Remove chicken; shred with 2 forks. Return to slow cooker.

-Stir in Swiss cheese and ham. Cover and let stand 15 minutes or until cheese is melted. Stir before serving on rolls. Sprinkle with green onion.

