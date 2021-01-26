Harlow Louis Bower, 90, of Franklin, died on January 23, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.

Born on July 17, 1930, he was the youngest child of Henrietta Lowenthal Bower and Curtis Wesley Bower.

Harlow spent much of his childhood on an oil lease in Nicklin where his father worked. Harlow began his education in a one room school at age 7 and graduated from Franklin High School in 1947 at age 16. In 1959, he earned a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the American School.

Harlow married Charlotte Louise Meminger on May 11, 1963 and she survives.

Following high school, Harlow worked as a machinist at Hough Manufacturing. In 1960, he opened his own machine shop, Bower Industries. Harlow continued to run the shop until 2018 when he closed it and retired at the age of 88.

Harlow was a gifted musician. He began playing trombone in high school and was an active member of the concert and jazz bands at Franklin High School. Harlow’s favorite style of music was big band jazz and he played in many jazz bands in the local area. He especially enjoyed playing in the style of Tommy Dorsey and serenaded many with his rendition of Dorsey’s theme song “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You”. Harlow was a longtime member of the Franklin Silver Cornet Band.

Harlow was an avid motor cycle enthusiast and used his mechanical skills to maintain and modify his vintage motorcycles. He was a member of the Franklin Ramblers Motorcycle club and traveled throughout the United States by motorcycle. He also was a skilled roller skater. Harlow was a master of the pun, creating and telling jokes that could elicit a chuckle and/or a groan from any who came in contact with him.

Harlow was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin. He served as a deacon, elder, and trustee and was active in the choir for over 60 years.

Although a man of great intelligence and many talents, Harlow’s greatest passion was his family. He was a devoted husband and loving father, uncle, and grandfather. He was a great friend to many.

In addition to his wife, Harlow is survived by his daughters Julie Allport (Gene) of Nottingham, PA, Jayne Bower (Eric Thorpe) of Pittsburgh, Mari Bower (John Violette) of Los Angeles, CA, and Sara DeLucia (Joe) of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are grandchildren Seth Allport, Hayley Allport, Grace Eagle, Charlotte Violette, Sadie DeLucia, Louis DeLucia, and Jesse DeLucia. He was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Vivian and Marcia, brothers Adrin and Curtis (known as Art), and a granddaughter, Mary Elisabeth Eagle.

Friends will be received from 12:00 P.M. – 1:45 P.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St. Franklin.

Mask wearing is required and social distancing protocols will be in place. For the safety of the attendees, those who feel sick are asked to stay at home.

A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021 which will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page. Please visit

https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and “like” the page to be notified when it begins.

Harlow will be interred at Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.