Hearing Continued for Man Charged With Kicking in Door of Clarion Township Home, Punching His Father

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been continued for a Punxsutawney man who allegedly kicked in the door of a Clarion Township residence and then punched his father in the chest.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 30-year-old Joseph Obdiah Fleming III scheduled for January 26 has been continued and is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. on February 16.

Fleming faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1



– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Township in mid-September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:38 p.m. on September 15, Joseph Obdiah Fleming III went to a known victim’s residence in Clarion Township and knocked on the front door, which was locked with a bolt latch. When no one answered, Fleming allegedly kicked in the front door, causing damage to the door and the latch.

Fleming gained entry to the residence, then spoke to a known man and asked where his (Fleming’s) father was. He then proceeded to his father’s bedroom and allegedly began an argument with him about why he only received $20.00 while he was in jail, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Fleming punched his father in the chest and fled the scene once 9-1-1 was called.

Fleming’s father and the known man reported they told Fleming to leave and that he was not welcome there. The known man also told police that Fleming appeared to be intoxicated, the complaint notes.

The total property damage from the incident is estimated at $50.00, according to the complaint.

Fleming was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 12:48 p.m. on September 16.

Court documents indicate Fleming is also facing a hearing in front of Jefferson County Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 10:45 a.m. on February 9 on DUI and drug possession charges related to an incident in Punxsutawney Borough in August 2020.

