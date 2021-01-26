Hearing for Rimersburg Man Accused of Assaulting Two Women Set for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is due in court today on criminal charges for allegedly assaulting two women during a domestic altercation.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Allan Lee Johnson is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:30 a.m. on January 26, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Rimersburg in September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:33 p.m. on September 20, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Sloan Street in Rimersburg for a report of a domestic incident. It was reported that Allan Johnson had taken his juvenile son, who was staying at the residence and had fled the area.

At the scene, police spoke to two known victims involved in the incident. The first victim was observed to have an injury to her right foot, the complaint notes.

The victims reported Johnson had an argument with the second victim and the first victim then came down the stairs to see what the yelling was about. The second victim then told Johnson to leave, according to the complaint.

The victims told police that the two young children at the residence, who are in the shared custody of Johnson and the second victim, were taken by the second victim to a vehicle to leave. Johnson removed one of the children from the second victim’s vehicle and placed the child in his vehicle. The second victim then jumped on his vehicle to prevent him from taking the child. Johnson allegedly attempted to leave, but then pulled his vehicle back into the driveway and returned the child to the second victim, according to the complaint.

The victims reported Johnson then walked over to the second victim and took the child out of the vehicle again. The second victim tried to get the child back, and Johnson then allegedly began pushing the second victim away. The first victim then put her arms around both of them to try to stop the fight, the complaint states.

Johnson then began kicking the first victim, causing injury to the right inside of the victim’s foot. He also allegedly used his foot to trip and push the first victim, causing her to fall, injuring her right arm on a rock and injuring her hand, which was caught under her body as she fell, the complaint states.

The victim was checked by an EMS worker who stated the pinky finger of her left hand appeared to be broken. The victim then proceeded to the hospital for further evaluation, the complaint states.

Johnson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 6:55 p.m. on September 22.

