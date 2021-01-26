Keystone’s Girls Win at Cranberry

SENECA, Pa. – On Monday night, Cranberry’s girls squad lost at home to a powerful Keystone offense, 54-31.

(Photo Courtesy of: Kim Constantino)

Emily Lauer and Danae Hurrelbrink combined for 34 points for Keystone, with 17 points apiece. Cranberry did put up a fight down in the post, with Kaia Dean getting 12 rebounds and Ava Ferringer adding six. Ferringer was also able to give the Berries 15 points, but her efforts were ultimately not enough to topple the Panthers.

Keystone’s next game will be Wednesday, January 27 at Forest Area High School.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.