Lindholm Powers DuBois Boys Past Clarion

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Lennon-Lindholm-DuBois-BakaysaDUBOIS, Pa. – Lennon Lindholm’s 21 point performance led the Beavers to a hard-fought 63-54 win over visiting Clarion.

(Photo Courtesy of: Jared Bakaysa)

DuBois trailed 28-27 at the half, but outscored Clarion 36-26 in the second half to take charge of the contest. Lindholm’s hot shooting powered the Beavers offense, as he hit five threes and scored 13 second half points. Nick Felix and Brady Woodward also reached double figures for DuBois.

Clarion was led by Cal German’s 19 point, eight assist, seven rebound performance. Christian Simko also had a solid night, scoring 16 points for the Bobcats. Clarion will look to get back in the win column as they face Venango Catholic on Wednesday, January 27.


