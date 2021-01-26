Oberlander Elected House Majority Whip As House Republican Caucus Announces New Leadership Team

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus elected members to open leadership positions on Monday following a vacancy in the position of caucus chairman due to the passing of Rep. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset).

After Monday’s election, the following members comprise the leadership team for the House Republican Caucus for the remainder of the 2021-22 Legislative Session:

– Speaker: Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster)

– Majority Leader: Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin)



– Majority Whip: Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest)– Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman: Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York)– Caucus Chairman: Rep. George Dunbar (R-Westmoreland)– Caucus Secretary: Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia)– Caucus Administrator: Rep. Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland)– House Republican Policy Committee Chairman: Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/Potter/McKean)

“As Pennsylvania continues to face a number of unique challenges, I am excited for the opportunities this leadership team is going to have to make Pennsylvania a better place for everyone who lives here. Looking ahead, this team will be steering a dynamic caucus that will be focusing on economic recovery, protecting families, and making our state government better while standing up for taxpayers,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said.

“This new leadership team includes a diversity of our caucus’s membership and has representation from different regions of Pennsylvania. Working collaboratively, I know we can help accomplish great things for Pennsylvania and make this Commonwealth the ‘Envy of the East.’”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.