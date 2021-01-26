Say What?!: U.S. Navy Band Gives Taylor Swift the Sea Shanty Treatment

The U.S. Navy Band took a cue from sea shanty videos that recently have gone viral on social media by reinterpreting a song that has very little to do with the sea: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift.

The U.S. Navy Band, which has several traditional sea shanties among its catalog of videos posted to YouTube, tweeted a video Monday showing the musicians singing the Taylor Swift tune in the sea shanty style with drums and violin accompaniment.

