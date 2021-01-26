School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @ 12:01 AM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 26, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
UPDATED: 8:22 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021
SCHOOLS:
Allegheny Clarion Valley School District – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Flexible Instruction Day.
Armstrong School District – CLOSED
Brockway Area School District – CLOSED
Brookville Area School District – CLOSED to in-person instruction
Butler Area School District – CLOSED
Butler Co. Area Vo Tech – CLOSED
Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion County Career Center – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Remote Learning Day.
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Remote Learning Day.
Clearfield Area School District – CLOSED
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – CLOSED
Curwensville Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Christian Schools – CLOSED
DuBois Head Start, Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29,38 – CLOSED: Remote Learning Today.
DuBois Paint and Play School – one-hour delay
First Baptist Christian-Butler – CLOSED
Forest Area Schools – CLOSED
Grace Christian School of Armstrong County – CLOSED
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
Johnsonburg Area School District – CLOSED; Virtual Learning Day, all activities canceled
Jeff Tech – CLOSED
Karns City Area School District – CLOSED; Remote Learning Day.
Keystone School District – CLOSED
Lakeview School District – two-hour delay
Lenape Technical School – CLOSED
Moniteau School District – CLOSED
New Story-DuBois – CLOSED
North Clarion School District – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Remote Learning Day.
Punxsutawney Area School District – CLOSED
Punxsutawney Christian School – CLOSED
Redbank Valley School District – CLOSED
Slippery Rock Area Schools – CLOSED
St. Joseph School-Lucinda – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Remote Learning Day.
St. Marys Area School District – CLOSED
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville – CLOSED: No in-person learning, online lessons
Triangle Tech, DuBois – CLOSED: All virtual classes
Union School District – CLOSED
COMMUNITY
Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED
Punxsutawney Memorial Library – two-hour delay
