 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school-closing-and-delays-bam_1486156375107_5784708_ver1.0_640_360A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 26, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 8:22 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

SCHOOLS:

Allegheny Clarion Valley School District – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Flexible Instruction Day.

Armstrong School District – CLOSED
Brockway Area School District – CLOSED
Brookville Area School District – CLOSED to in-person instruction
Butler Area School District – CLOSED
Butler Co. Area Vo Tech – CLOSED
Clarion Area School District – two-hour delay
Clarion County Career Center – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Remote Learning Day.
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Remote Learning Day.
Clearfield Area School District – CLOSED
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – CLOSED
Curwensville Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Christian Schools – CLOSED
DuBois Head Start, Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29,38 – CLOSED: Remote Learning Today.
DuBois Paint and Play School – one-hour delay
First Baptist Christian-Butler – CLOSED
Forest Area Schools – CLOSED
Grace Christian School of Armstrong County – CLOSED
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
Johnsonburg Area School District – CLOSED; Virtual Learning Day, all activities canceled
Jeff Tech – CLOSED
Karns City Area School District – CLOSED; Remote Learning Day.
Keystone School District – CLOSED
Lakeview School District – two-hour delay
Lenape Technical School – CLOSED
Moniteau School District – CLOSED
New Story-DuBois – CLOSED
North Clarion School District – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Remote Learning Day.
Punxsutawney Area School District – CLOSED
Punxsutawney Christian School – CLOSED
Redbank Valley School District – CLOSED
Slippery Rock Area Schools – CLOSED
St. Joseph School-Lucinda – CLOSED to in-person instruction; Remote Learning Day.
St. Marys Area School District – CLOSED
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville – CLOSED: No in-person learning, online lessons
Triangle Tech, DuBois – CLOSED: All virtual classes
Union School District – CLOSED

COMMUNITY

Butler Meals on Wheels – CLOSED
Punxsutawney Memorial Library – two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

3448923


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.