Senator Hutchinson Reappointed to Chair Senate Finance Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman reappointed Senator Scott Hutchinson to serve as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee for the 2021-22 Legislative Session.

Hutchinson has held the post since the beginning of the 2017-18 Legislative Session.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue serving as Chairman of the Finance Committee,” Senator Hutchinson said.

“We consider a number of tax bills each session and I look forward to the opportunity to again work with the members of the committee to review these pieces of legislation and ensure that they are in the best interest of the Commonwealth and the people of Pennsylvania.”

Senator Hutchinson, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania in 1983, continues to target economic development and job growth as his main legislative priorities as Finance Chairman.

The state tax code and the mix of revenues which fund state government are the main purviews of the Finance Committee. As such, comparisons of the types, provisions, and mixes of taxes with other locations are key components of job competitiveness and business investment.

Hutchinson was also appointed to serve as Vice Chairman of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee for the 2021-22 legislative session, as well as to serve as a member of the Environmental Resources & Energy, Game & Fisheries, and Health & Human Services committees.

“I am pleased to serve on these committees,” Senator Hutchinson said. “The issues that come before these committees have a direct impact on families in the 21st District. I will keep that in mind when I look at the bills that come up for consideration.”

