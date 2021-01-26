Ewing Moussa Notches First Win at North Clarion

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – First year head coach Ewing Moussa picked up his first win as the North Clarion Wolves used an explosive third quarter to snag a 63-52 victory over Sheffield.



North Clarion fell behind early, trailing 21-19 at halftime, but the Wolves rattled off a 24 point third quarter to seize a 43-32 lead. Zeelan Hargenrader and Aiden Hartle’s eight point performances in the quarter turned the game on its head, providing the Wolves with a lead that they did not relinquish.

Hargenrader and Hartle led all scorers with 18 points, while Collin Schmader also contributed 14 points for the Wolves.

Tony Richards and Connor Finch each tallied 11 points for Sheffield.

Moussa, who replaced Andy Bish at North Clarion, is a former Clarion University basketball player.

He has been lauded for his extensive youth basketball coaching experience in both his hometown of Washington D.C. and with the renowned Rising Stars AAU basketball program in Clarion.

The Wolves improve to 1-5 on the season.

