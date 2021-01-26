SPONSORED: Vince’s Tavern Taking Valentine Sweets Orders!
Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @ 12:01 AM
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vanessa at Vince’s Tavern in Leeper is once again taking Valentine Sweets orders!
Below is the list of items that can be ordered in person at Vince’s or by placing a message on their Facebook page.
– Chocolate Valentine Pop…$3.00 each
– 1 lb. Chocolate Covered Strawberries…$15.00
– 2 lb. Chocolate Covered Strawberries…$25.00
– 1 lb Peanut Butter Meltaways…$15.00
– Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods…six for $8.00
Any order inquiries for an item not listed, please message Vanessa on Vince’s Tavern Facebook page.
Pick up is on Saturday, February 13, after 2:00 p.m., unless otherwise scheduled.
Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.
For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern’s Facebook page here.
