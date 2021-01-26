Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Eden, Inc. in Knox is looking for a FULL-TIME clerical office support person.

Preferably with prior experience in a busy customer service and order entry environment (but not required).

A flexible work schedule can be accommodated.

The pay rate will be based upon experience.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox; Monday – Friday 6:30AM to 3:00PM

Dental Hygentist

Salvation Army Dental Center

The Salvation Army Dental Center in Oil City PA is seeking a Full-time Dental Hygienist.

This professional dental hygienist position is full time Monday through Friday, and offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package, including coverage for health, dental, optical and disability insurance, retirement, generous holiday pay and a great work environment.

Applicants must have all required certifications as a Dental Hygienist. A Public Health Hygienist certification is preferred, but not required.

Please email resumes to Tonya.Fleming@use.salvationarmy.org or they can be faxed to (814) 670-0376 or mailed to:

The Salvation Army Dental Center

PO Box 1277

Oil City PA 16301

(814)670-0374

Bookkeeper/Office Assistant

S & W Auto Service Center

S & W Auto Service Center, in Lucinda, is accepting applications for a Bookkeeper/Office Assistant.

Experience with QuickBooks a plus, looking for a positive, motivated, detail-oriented individual.

Duties include invoicing, accounting, answering phones, interacting with customers, and scheduling.

Pay is dependent upon experience.

Health insurance, paid vacations, and retirement!

To inquire, please call S & W Auto Service Center at 814-226-7046 and ask for Amy.

Heavy Equipment and Automotive Mechanic

Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township is seeking a qualified heavy equipment and automotive mechanic for full time employment.

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in heavy duty diesel truck and equipment repair, light auto repair, and fleet maintenance. Additional requirements include the possession of a current Class A, PA Drivers License (or the ability to acquire one within 6 months of employment), a current PA Inspection License (or the ability to acquire one within 6 months of employment), knowledge of modern automotive electronics, have a clean driving record, and test free of drug use.

Additional skills such as snow plowing experience, tire changing, welding, hydraulic knowledge, and electrical experience is a plus.

A competitive salary plus benefits which include health insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, pension plan, paid vacation, paid sick time, and holiday pay will be determined based on the applicant’s experience.

Interested candidates are encouraged to deliver a resume to Cranberry Township, c/o Chad Findlay, Township Manager, 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378. Seneca, Pa 16346 no later than February 28,2021.

Cranberry Township is an equal opportunity employer.

Director of Adult/Juvenile Court Supervision Services

The County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Director of Adult/Juvenile Court Supervision Services ($53,025/yr. minimum) located in the Venango County Courthouse Annex Building.

Qualifications:

A Master’s Degree in criminal justice, administration of justice, social sciences or a related discipline.

A minimum of 5 years working as a probation officer or in a related field, three (3) years of which shall have been in a supervisory or administrative capacity.

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every five years. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

Must successfully pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Friday, January 29th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Educator Positions

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. has announced two openings.

EARLY HEAD START PARENT EDUCATOR (MIECHV)

(Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting)

Position Overview:

The Early Head Start Program provides comprehensive services and home visits to pregnant women, infants and toddlers. The Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, social services and community resources. They are also responsible for working directly with a caseload of parents in order to implement a structured Family Partnership Agreement process designed to identify family needs and assist in meeting those needs.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in family studies and human development, social work, rehabilitative science, infant and maternal health, or related social services field.

Entry level: Commensurate with education and experience

Work Hours: Monday through Friday, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits Include: Individual Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options.

Location: Clarion, PA

PARENTS AS TEACHERS PARENT EDUCATOR (PAT)

Position Overview:

The Parents as Teachers (PAT) program provides home visits to pregnant women, infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The PAT Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as the primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, health, social services and community resources.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in Family Studies and Human Development, Social Work, Rehabilitative Science, Infant and Maternal Health, or related social services field.

Entry level: $16.00 per hour

Full-time Position: 40 hours per week, Monday – Friday, approx. 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Benefits include: Family Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options

Location: Clarion, PA

Interested applicants can visit our agency website at www.jcheadstart.com, call 814-849-3660 ext.100, or email info@jcheadstart.com for more information and an Employment Application.

All applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA Driver’s License, and have Act 34, 151, & 114 at time of hire.

Please submit a cover letter, resume AND Head Start Employment Application either online, by email, or by mail to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc., 18 Western Avenue, Suite C, Brookville PA 15825. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

EOE

Restaurant General Manager

The Sawmill Restaurant

The Sawmill Restaurant, located at 32873 Route 66, Leeper, is looking to hire a General Manager.

Restaurant General Manager Job Duties:

Attracts patrons by developing and implementing marketing, advertising; identifying and tracking changing demands.

Controls purchases and inventory by negotiating prices and contracts; developing preferred supplier lists; reviewing and evaluating usage reports; analyzing variances; taking corrective actions.

Maintains operations by preparing policies and standard operating procedures; implementing production, productivity, quality, and patron-service standards; determining and implementing system improvements.

Maintains patron satisfaction by monitoring, evaluating, and auditing food, beverage, and service offerings; initiating improvements; building relationships with patrons.

Accomplishes restaurant human resource objectives by recruiting, selecting, orienting, training, assigning, scheduling, coaching, counseling, and disciplining management staff; communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, appraising, and reviewing job contributions; planning and reviewing compensation actions; enforcing policies and procedures.

Maintains safe, secure, and healthy facility environment by establishing, following, and enforcing sanitation standards and procedures; complying with health and legal regulations.

Accomplishes company goals by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Restaurant General Manager Skills and Qualifications:

Verbal Communication

Customer Focus

Management Proficiency

Managing Profitability

Quality Focus

Pay commensurate with experience and/or education.

To apply please email resume to sawmillrestaurantmanager@gmail.com

Road Maintenance Person

Monroe Township

Wanted: Monroe Township is looking for a Full-time Road Maintenance person.

Competitive wage and benefits.

CDL and ability to operate road equipment required.

Please send or present resume and qualifications to:

Monroe Township Office

17956 Route 68

Sligo, PA 16255

Monroe Township is an equal opportunity employer.

Automotive Painter/ Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Experience is required.

Pay based on experience and skill level

Benefits available

Weekends off

Paid holidays

Gatesman Auto Body has been a family owned and operated body shop for over 60 years. They look forward to hearing from you.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com

or…

Stop in or call Gatesman Auto Body at 814-226-9468.

28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, info@gatesmanautobody.com

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Equal Opportunity Employer. $2000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback.

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Responds to step 1 grievances.

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor

Abraxas

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Drug & Alcohol Counselor in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $16.48 an hour – $26.51 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $1500 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews, red flag reviews, and administrative reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $1500 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $1000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Telecommunicator I

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for both full-time (40 hrs/wk.) and part-time (20 hrs/wk.) Telecommunicator I positions ($10.95/hr.) to work within the Venango County 911 Center.

Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required, plus additional training in computers and emergency medical services or police and fire training is preferred. Experience in field of communications, public safety or EMS preferred.

Additional requirements include:

Preferred certification as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Must be able to obtain certification in CPR, Class “C”.

Must possess or obtain certification in the APCO 40 Hour Dispatcher Training program, a Pennsylvania approved Priority Dispatch Emergency Medical Program and the CLEAN Terminal Operators program.

Must maintain all certifications including those that are state mandated.

Must have and maintain a clean criminal record.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Friday, January 22nd, 2021 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Supervisor of Special Education

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 has a Supervisor of Special Education position currently available.



Position Details:

Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (203 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the school administrators in the mid-western PA region.

Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances (a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well – hiring would be contingent on completing the necessary certification).

Application Deadline: January 29, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, tbaker@riu6.org , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Patient Accounting Position

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a full-time career opportunity available in the Patient Accounting Department for a positive, professional and motivated individual.

The ideal candidate is team oriented and must have excellent computer and telephone skills.

Experience with accounts receivable management, medical and surgical billing and coding preferred including current coding certification.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email arenninger@laureleye.com. www.laureleye.com

EOE

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/





Class A CDL Truck Drivers, Laborers, Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Laborers

Operators

Applicant requirements:

Class A CDL preferred for all positions, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health & Life Insurance plans

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – submit application via link below or visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

https://mealyinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Employment-Application-0520.pdf

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking Company

Klapec Trucking Company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are we.

Come join us for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time, complete benefit package, quality equipment, and driver friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of our team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Mobile Home Service Person

Commodore Homes of PA

Commodore Homes of PA Is seeking a Mobile Home Service Person.

This position requires a “jack-of-all-trades”. Siding, roofing, flooring, linoleum, carpet, plumbing, door and window installation and some electrical.

If you have related experience, we would like to talk to you!

We will pay for great work!

Overtime – no problem!

Fully stocked Service Van – Provided!

Meal allowance!

Paid to travel!

Paid Holidays and Vacation!

Email rbraun@commodorehomes.com for a confidential interview.

Or call 814-226-9210 and ask for Rick in Customer Service.

Commodore Homes is an EOE. Details of wages and benefits to be discussed with successful applicant.

Financial Assistant

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking to hire a Financial Assistant.

Financial Assistant Position:

Associates Degree in Accounting or related field required. Position is Part-Time to start (30-35 hours/week) with the opportunity after a 90-day probationary period to earn a Full-Time Position upon review.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: basic accounting (expenses and bill management), QuickBooks data entry, Microsoft Office applications use, Google Suite and Adobe software use, and Insurance/Benefit coordination. Experience with the aforementioned responsibilities preferred.

Submit Cover Letter and Resume at https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=94

CDFC Coordinator

Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission

There is a Clarion Drug Free Coalition Coordinator position now open at Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Full time position

Salary $41,378

This position is the Community Coordinator for the Drug Free Communities Grant (DFCC) in Clarion County.

Responsibilities include:

Assisting Project Director in coordination and facilitation of the DFCC

Providing staff support to the Project Director as well as the DFC Coalition and Project committees

Providing prevention services through community events and meetings

Coordinating meetings and activities with local school clubs

Organizing substance abuse prevention activities with youth and adults

Organizing local prescription drug take back events

Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm

Evening and weekend work is required based on scheduled events

Some travel is involved, which can be daily or possible overnight depending on scheduled trainings and events.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education or Human Services along with one year of prevention work.

Applicant must have community engagement skills, ability to work independently, organized, event planning, and public speaking capabilities.

Benefits include:

Medical

Vision

Dental

401k

PTO

Health Savings Account

(waiting period may apply)

To apply, please send a resume with three references to jnorthey@aicdac.org.

Full-Time Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

Paid Time Off

And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Storeroom Attendant

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Storeroom Attendant at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

Performs regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments and participates in maintaining storerooms, basic purchase order processes and inventory control procedures.

Analyzes and evaluates new products, costing, and supplies.

Takes and maintains inventories of supplies, filling supply orders when needed.

Delivers supplies and checks invoices and packing slips against physical inventory.

Maintains accurate records.

Calls vendors to place orders as needed.

Works and communicates with internal customers to meet their needs in a courteous and professional manner.

Packages and crates outgoing orders and mail to minimize damage/loss through UPS,Fed-X or Postal services.

Conducts regular physical inventories and cycle counts.

Enters data into SAP system for accurate inventory counts and control processes.

Assists with the receiving and inspecting of supplies and other merchandise – not items that require engineering/drawing approval.

Operates computer keyboard, telephone and other office equipment as required in the performance of duties.

Lifts cartons and packages up to 50 pounds infrequently.

Recommends and initiates projects that will improve the way we do business with our vendors and inside customers.

Answers incoming phone lines (hours very by facility). Assist in incoming traffic when HR is not available for potential applicants and/or uniform tracking (varies by facility).

Monitors the facility gate controls and the security camera /recording machine on a 24-hour basis. (Additional duties required by facilities – example tape exchange)

Using company vehicles, drives back and forth from facility to facility for transferring items as well as driving to vendors for pick up or drop off of supplies/equipment. (varies by facility)

Works with HR to ensure employee purchases are accounted for properly.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED. Previous experience in shipping/receiving/storeroom helpful.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Previous experience or working knowledge in inventory and receiving a plus.

Superior skills in MS Office, and SAP.

Highly motivated individual with the desire to succeed through self-discipline and personal initiative. Must be proactive, personable, flexible, and eager to enhance knowledge and skills.

Must have ability to think and communicate ideas logically.

Ability to apply mathematical concepts to inventory and cost reduction projects.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Must be able to work independently, as well as in team environment.

Please apply at webcotube.com

Controls Technician

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Controls Technician at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

The qualified individual will perform new installations, programing, and upgrades to equipment used in the manufacturing of carbon tubing and other equipment used in the process. This position will be required to assist maintenance technicians with troubleshooting and provide on-call coverage on a rotating basis when necessary. Work performed includes automation, electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with the installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating & air conditioning, plumbing, air compressors, pumps, conveyors, and motors.

Required to inspect, move, and install new or existing equipment or machinery.

Works on major projects such as complete equipment and machinery rebuilds, design alterations or modification of existing equipment or machinery.

Communicates with production operators to obtain information on nature of equipment failure in order to trouble shoot problems, and examine machinery or mechanical equipment to identify reason for malfunction.

Communicates with production on changes to be made to develop proper functionality of the operator interface on the equipment.

Utilizes electrical meters to identify voltages, wires, and while troubleshooting.

Utilizes hand tools to access, install, or remove components to modify equipment.

Lays out, assembles, installs, tests, repairs and adjusts electrical fixtures, apparatus, equipment, machinery, and wiring. Examples of equipment include, but are not limited to, motors, welding equipment, lighting fixtures, circuit breakers, transformers, programmable logic controls.

Installs, repairs, and calibrates electrical and electronic recording devices, and regulating control instruments.

Measures, cuts, threads, bends and installs electrical conduit. Pulls wiring through conduit. Splices wires. Connects wiring to fixtures and power equipment. Installs grounding leads. Installs and monitors performance of installed electrical equipment for hazards, adjustments or replacement.

Control Technician will work closely with the Maintenance Department when installing, reconfiguring, or removing equipment or machinery.

Responsible for the development of initial training on new programing, operator interface, or machine operation to the maintenance department and production SBMs.

May be required to “fill-in” for other positions when there is a need.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Must be self-motivated to take initiative after receiving assignments.

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. regular attendance at work and punctuality are essential job functions.

Education: High school education or equivalent is required, Associates degree is preferred.

Experience: Previous experience in Maintenance Technician or Control Technician type work in a manufacturing facility preferred.

Skills: Must be proficient with basic computer skills and able to work with a variety of programing languages including ladder logic, structured text, and function block.

Please apply at webcotube.com

The YMCA is hiring a part-time person to fill the position of Snow Maintenance – Grounds. Hours will not exceed 28 per week, but will vary depending on weather conditions.

Responsible for clearing of snow from parking lot and areas around building, sidewalks, salting of the parking areas and sidewalks. Informing supervisor on when supplies are low. Maintaining salt truck, being responsible for all equipment associated with performing the job. Preparing exteriors of the facility to serve its membership.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Care for equipment is a priority. Make sure shed is locked up when done with work. Plowing of parking lots and sidewalks – spreading salt. Operating a snow blower. Shoveling snow, clearing parking lots. Operating hand-push salt spreader as well. Any other duties related to preparing the YMCA exteriors to serve the public during the winter months. Must be available early mornings before 5 am, and on-call as needed to plow during mid-morning, afternoons & evenings as necessitated by snow fall/ice accumulation. Also available weekends to plow & clear sidewalks. Carrying and loading 50-lb salt bags. Must be able to pay attention to weather reports, predict when heavy snow & ice will hit – and make good judgements about when to clear the parking lots. Other duties assigned by supervisor.

KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS REQUIRED:

Previous experience using a truck for snow plowing properties or personal use. Ability to quickly learn how to operate snow plow truck, salt spreader, & operate manual transmission. Knowledge of how to hook up a plow/salt-spreader to a truck. Engage/disengage. Physical skills, ability to operate a salt spreader, walk-behind, shovel snow, etc. High School Diploma. Exterior (outdoors) work experience is a plus. Basic automotive knowledge is desired. Driver’s License.

Applications will be accepted through December 16. Printable applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Apply in-person or to Henry Sherman, Property Manager at maintenance@clarionymca.net.

