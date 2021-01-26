Women Accused of Giving Marijuana to 12-Year-Old Clarion Girl

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway following a report of two women providing a 12-year-old with marijuana.

On January 11, Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report that a 12-year-old female juvenile from Clarion was provided marijuana by her mother and grandmother.

Police said the incident allegedly occurred at a location in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

The names of the accused have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

